Why Higher Ed Needs Data Ethics (Inside Higher Ed)

"Back in May, my university - like many Canadian institutions - announced we’d be going online for fall. It was the right decision: students, faculty, and staff have remained safe, in terms of the coronavirus. But as campuses across the continent and around the world have shifted to online learning, it’s become clear that institutions - and many of us who work within them - may be oblivious to a very different safety risk, one that’s amplified in recent months."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As higher ed's reliance on and creation of data have both increased exponentially, it underscores the need for ethical policies. Inside Higher Ed gives us an aerial view of the issue.