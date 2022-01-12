Why Eastern Michigan University is updating classrooms for flexible delivery (EdScoop)

"Eastern Michigan University is gradually upgrading its classrooms to accommodate lessons that are taught in-person and online simultaneously, as part of a new commitment to hybrid-flexible learning."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When crafting a hybrid strategy, don't overlook the important role campus spaces play in keeping student connected, both for in-person and hybrid learners. At Eastern Michigan University, Chief Information Officer Ron Woody notes they are "taking a slow approach of 10 rooms a year and may ask for more if demand ever outpaces what we have."