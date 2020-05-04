Where to Get Free WiFi for Students During COVID-19 (Campus Technology)

"The latest reporting by the Federal Communications Commission found that the number of people lacking a connection of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload was 21.3 million in the United States at the end of 2017. Some 4.3 million were in rural America or tribal lands. That translates to an untold number of college and university students living in homes without a broadband connection."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This terrific list by Campus Technology provides a quick glance at the ways to procure free WiFi during the pandemic, including free internet service, better Mbps service, and free hotspots. Vendors, partnerships, and state/local providers are listed.