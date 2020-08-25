When Zoom Went Down (Inside Higher Ed)

"In the midst of an infectious global pandemic with no clear resolutions in sight, two months before a major presidential election that may determine the course (or recourse) of a country that has been upended by political, social and physical harms, first-year students in many colleges and universities started back today on course for an education like they had rarely if ever experienced. Then Zoom shut down."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With many students experiencing a Zoom outage during their first day of classes, let's hope this isn't a sign of things to come. Teaching and learning during the pandemic is difficult under the best circumstances, but when the platforms we rely on to connect are unavailable, it creates further hurdles.