What's at stake for colleges as employers rethink hiring and training? (Education Dive)

"To contend with a reported lack of critical skills internally and among new hires, employers are sharpening their focus on workforce planning. And they expect the types of educational opportunities colleges offer to change."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To keep pace with shifting employer demands, some schools are designing credentials directly to fill workforce gaps identified by companies. As the future of work changes, higher ed can find new pathways to fit the needs of new kinds of learners.