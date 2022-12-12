What to Know about the New Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

By AVNetwork Staff
Program grows ecosystem of technology partners and endorsed integrations accelerating the growth of the Q-SYS Platform.

Q-SYS launched its Technology Partner Program (opens in new tab) with integration partners representing a growing list of Q-SYS plugins. As part of the Program, plugins will receive endorsement badges indicating they have been verified or certified and offer seamless integration with the Q-SYS Platform.

These partners now have access to the Q-SYS Technology Partner Hub, a centralized portal with relevant, up-to-date resources for training, solution development and marketing. These resources make it easier to collaborate with Q-SYS, get support and accelerate go-to-market reach. In early 2023, Q-SYS will expand its Ecosystem to include Developer Partners with proven expertise to develop plugins on behalf of Technology Partners.

“Q-SYS Technology Partners are essential for the growth of the Q-SYS Platform, and we are thrilled to collaborate with a diverse set of partners to help accelerate the development of their Q-SYS plugins,” said Geno Zaharie, principal, alliances and ecosystems, Q-SYS. “With this new program, mutual customers can easily identify and collaborate with partners that represent a wide range of the most popular AV solutions on the market, allowing them to deliver unmatched experiences using next-level automation and control.”

Current partners who have joined the program include: Activaire, Activu, Alcorn McBride, Atlona, Audioscience, Audio-Technica, AVPro Global Holdings, BirdDog, Bluesound Professional, Blustream, Clockaudio, Datapath, Fusion Research, GUDE Systems, INOGENI, Key Digital, LG Electronics, L-Acoustics, Lightware, LynTec, Mersive, MuxLab, Perfect Octave, PixelFLEX, Planar, Redfish Technologies, SKAARHOJ, SurgeX (AMETEK), Televic, Visionary Solutions, Wolfvision, WyreStorm, and ZeeVee.

