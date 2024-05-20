What to Know about the New Flip-Chip COB LED Technology from Daktronics

Daktronics has released its Flip-Chip COB (Chip On Board) LED display technology. The latest addition to its Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) product family brings tighter pixel spacings ranging from 1.8-0.9mm with increased durability and reliability combined with lower power consumption for an overall improved experience for customers.

“As indoor applications have grown exponentially, it’s become increasingly important to meet the needs of the marketplace—one that is always looking for innovative, new ways to capture the attention and awe of their audiences,” said Adam Gilliland, Daktronics product manager.

The new COB technology provides an alternative to traditional Surface Mount Device (SMD) and Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) LED options. It brings a lower amount of heat to the display face and removes the wire bonds to increase reliability. It also decreases the power consumption for a lower cost of ownership over time.

The cabinet for the COB product is the thinnest in the marketplace today and also the lightest weight available. Bringing this product to market with the company’s Speed Frame installation process ensures a fast install with borders to deliver a sleek, clean appearance.

Critical to the reliability and durability of the COB product is Daktronics' 35-plus years of experience with coatings and encapsulants leading to a specific encapsulant design that provides a rich black matte finish for high-contrast, vibrant colors and crisp imagery. This accounts for the safety of the product during handling for shipping and installation as well as serving as a barrier to impact, moisture, dust, static and oxidation.

“Product reliability is extremely important to us here at Daktronics and ensuring our projects are successful on day one as well as many years into the future,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for the AV sales channel. “We have a dedicated lab focused on product and component testing, among other things, to ensure we’re selecting the best parts that pass our stringent testing requirements to provide industry-leading reliability in our flip-chip COB LEDs, constant current drivers, power supplies and encapsulant.”

Finally, the product comes with various brightness options with specific applications in mind to combine with our rich black contrast to combat indoor indirect sunlight in multiple applications ranging from typical indoor office environments to high-ambient brightness lobbies, concourses, and more.