Daktronics Goes Back to School

Daktronics is getting fans geared up for new game-day experiences with installations at Duke, Oklahoma, DePaul, and Augustana (SD). Check out what to expect at the field or on the court.

New Daktronics Centerhung Display System Will Make Cameron Go Crazy on Game Day

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Duke University, in conjunction with EwingCole architecture, is adding a Daktronics three-display centerhung configuration at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC.

The new centerhung configuration features three seamless displays wrapping around the structure. The main video display measures approximately 11.5x59 feet around while the lower ring measures 2.5x52.5 feet around. On the underbelly, catering to fans sitting closer to the action, a ring display measures 2.5x39.5 feet around.

Combined, the new centerhung system will feature 900 square feet of digital canvas, more than double the previous centerhung total of 436 square feet. With the improved resolution from 10mm to 3.9mm pixel spacing, the centerhung will now feature approximately 5.5 million pixels compared to the previous 415,000 pixels.

The main display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image facing each direction of the arena as well as being divided into multiple zones to show any combination of digital content. This could be live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, or sponsorship messages.

Adding to the upgrades at Cameron Indoor Stadium, four new corner ribbon displays will be added along with two LED scorers tables and 11 press table displays along the sides of the court. All displays will feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing. The corner ribbons will each measure 2.5x8 feet, 11 student-side press table displays will each measure 2.5x10 feet and two bench-side scorers tables will each measure 2.5x8 feet. These displays will bring extra statistics and graphics to every event as well as additional sponsorship opportunities for brand recognition.

Oklahoma-Shaped Video Scoreboard Has Arrived at Love’s Field

(Image credit: Daktronics)

An Oklahoma-shaped video scoreboard was on display this season at Love’s Field, Oklahoma's new softball stadium in Norman. The project includes two backstop displays and two canopy displays and was installed ahead of the 2024 season.

The custom-shaped video scoreboard in the outfield measures roughly 27x55 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing. This allows for excellent image clarity and contrast with environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in Oklahoma weather.

The main body of the display serves as the area for full video while the panhandle shares the line score. Together, the display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content including video, replays, statistics, game information, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

Additionally, backstop displays are located behind the batters on each side of home plate. These two displays each measure 2.5x8.5 feet and feature 6mm pixel spacing to bring extra digital space for graphics and animations, as well as space to highlight sponsors throughout events in a prominent location that will be visible on video during game streams and broadcasts.

Two canopy displays were also installed to deliver additional game-day content and sponsorship recognition. Each display measures approximately 3.5x7 feet and features the same 10mm pixel spacing as the main video scoreboard.

Along with the canopy displays, two fixed-digit scoreboards track and share all the core statistics and game information to keep fans up to date.

DePaul University Softball Events Receive New Visual Centerpiece from Daktronics

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Sievert Electric has partnered with DePaul University in Chicago, IL, for a new outfield LED video display at Cacciatore Stadium this 2024 softball season.

The new outfield video display measures approximately 8.5x37 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to every piece of data and digital content shown on the screen. It features environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Chicago outdoors.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show all the information and graphics that fans expect at live sporting events. This means it can show one large image or be divided into multiple zones to share a variety of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, game information, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

Included with the equipment installation, DePaul University will also receive a digital content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services, an in-house creative team.

Augustana University Upgrades Facilities with Daktronics Displays

Augustana University installed a centerhung display system at the newly opened Midco Arena and plan for a revamped end zone display at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls, SD.

A centerhung display system was added to the arena with four video displays, one facing each direction of the seating areas. Each display measures approximately 11.5x16.5 feet and features 5.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to audiences at every event.

Along with the video displays, fixed-digit scoreboards and hockey goal lights were installed to ensure fans are informed of all the critical information associated with each event.

Inside Augustana’s football stadium, the end zone video display will be replaced with a new screen featuring a 15HD pixel layout and measuring more than 19x49 feet. This installation brings a refreshed appearance with excellent image clarity and contrast for Vikings fans and student-athletes.

Each video display provided in these projects is capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show all the content, statistics, video and graphics that fans crave during live events.