What to Know about the New Epson PowerLite 815E Projector

Meet the new Epson PowerLite 815E projector. The latest addition from Epson adds a black chassis option to Epson’s new lamp free extreme short throw laser display lineup with 4K Enhancement Technology. Built to blend into various infrastructures and room designs for today’s corporate meeting spaces, museums, immersive entertainment, digital signage, and more, the PowerLite 815E is loaded in a modern, flexible chassis with ease-of-use features and simple installation. Delivering more from one display solution, it features built-in wired/wireless networking and 3-Chip 3LCD with 4K Enhancement2 technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness3 for astonishingly sharp detail and virtually glare-free displays.

While sitting 14 inches away from the wall or screen, the PowerLite 815E can produce immersive images up to 160 inches—four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel.

[Classroom Projectors: What You Need to Know for the First Day of School]

Plus, with an extraordinary 0.16 throw ratio, the projector can produce an 80-inch image from as close as one inch from the wall for obstruction-free viewing every time. With a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and support for ultra-wide 21:9 and 16:6 displays, the PowerLite 815E enables users to project a massive bold, bright digital canvas that ensures all participants during hybrid meetings can clearly see one another, and all the content being displayed can easily be seen for better collaboration.

Featuring a newly designed, virtually maintenance free, up to 30,000 hours, laser light source, and an ultra-efficient cooling system, the PowerLite 815E also includes built-in split screen support and time-saving convenience with Wake On signal. It is also equipped with a range of connectivity options, including HDBaseT, HDMI, USB, and RS-232, as well as a built-in dynamic dual speaker sound system and wired/wireless networking with Miracast support.

Compact and powerful, the PowerLite 815E was built with a range of features and installation options to assist end users and integrators. Under 28 pounds, it delivers on the promise of mobility with simple movement from room to room while seamlessly fitting into nearly any space from areas such as credenzas and tabletops. The projector can also be permanently installed with an optional extreme short throw wall mount, while allowing users to retain valuable wall or whiteboard space when not in use. Additionally, users can take advantage of advanced edge-blending functionality and versatile 360-degree placement capabilities for creating eye-catching, immersive displays in storefronts, museums and more.

[Laser Projectors Engage Viewers with 240,000 Lumens of Theatrical Storytelling]

Additional Features to Know