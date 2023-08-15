What to Know about the New C2G RHDMI HDBaseT 3.0 Extender Kit

C2G unveiled its new HDMI HDBaseT + USB-B to A and RS232 Over Cat Extender (18Gbps), model C2G30055. It is an ideal solution where USB must also be extended alongside HDMI video and audio to interactive whiteboards and displays, or in any installation that goes far beyond the length limitations of standard HDMI and USB cabling.

"Today's installations need to support the extension of AV, power, data, ethernet, and control signals— all the features that make up the benefits of 5Play," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G, A Brand of Legrand. "This is all packed into our latest HDBaseT extender solution, streamlining 4K installations with a solid infrastructure that meets C2G's high standards in testing, quality, convenience, and confidence."

The C2G HDMI HDBaseT + USB-B to A and RS-232 Over Cat Extender (18Gbps) allows for the extension of a 4K HDMI source up to 328 feet to a 4K display without signal loss using a single Cat 6a Ethernet cable. This HDMI HDBaseT 3.0 kit supports 5Play features, including the combined delivery of uncompressed, ultra-high-definition digital video and audio; Ethernet; control signals; USB 2.0; and up to 100W of power through a single, 100-meter/328-foot Cat 6a LAN cable. The uncompressed digital video fully supports 4K 60Hz (4:4:4) HDMI signals and all audio formats in the HDMI 2.0 specification. The Ethernet pass-through transmits 1GB of data. The featured dip switch allows for RS-232 pass-through and the added convenience of field firmware updating. USB 2.0 supports streaming cameras, connected peripherals, and storage devices. With one-way power over HDBaseT (PoH) support, one power adapter connected to the receiver powers both the transmitter and receiver, eliminating the need for an additional power adapter, and allowing for greater flexibility in installations.