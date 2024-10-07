What to Know About Sonnet's New Thunderbolt Adapter

Sonnet Technologies released a new addition to its line of dual-display adapters for Intel processor-based Windows and Mac computers with Thunderbolt ports, Apple M series Pro, Max, and Ultra Mac computers, and AMD-based Windows laptop computers with USB4 ports. The Thunderbolt Dual HDMI 2.1 Adapter incorporates a captive cable with a Thunderbolt connector that connects to a compatible computer's Thunderbolt or USB4 port for bus-powered operation.

The Sonnet Thunderbolt Dual HDMI 2.1 Adapter is a plug-and-play solution that enables users to connect two up to 4K 120Hz displays (Windows) or two 4K 60Hz HDMI displays (Mac) to a single port on their computers. This adapter enables users to work and game more efficiently by expanding their computer's workspace and play area—by opening multiple applications on their own screens, editing code or videos, or enabling games to be viewed on much larger displays.

Many of laptop computers restrict the number of peripherals — displays included — that can be connected. With the limited number of ports available on these computers, every connection counts. The Sonnet adapter offers users a plug-and-play experience for adding display connectivity.

In addition to supporting two 4K 60Hz HDMI displays with all compatible computers and two 4K 120Hz displays with newer Windows computers, the Sonnet Thunderbolt Dual HDMI 2.1 Adapter can also support one 8K 60Hz display plus one 4K 60Hz display at the same time with newer Windows computers. Additionally, this Sonnet adapter enables users to watch HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) encrypted content from streaming services (such as Netflix and Disney+) on connected displays, a capability lacking on other adapters.