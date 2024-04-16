What to Know about Daktronics Expanded FrameWrx Offering

Daktronics FrameWrx offering is now available to business and community customers and applications, taking the solution outside of the sports and events marketplace. The expansion allows anyone, anywhere to access professionally designed templates to elevate their brand through digital display messaging.

FrameWrx is a cloud-based content design platform that allows users to quickly select from a large variety of innovative, templated designs to easily customize and tailor to fit a school’s or brand’s specific needs. Previously only available for the high school and minor league sports market, this new offering allows businesses and communities with digital signage to tap into the plethora of design components to bring an improved visual experience to their messaging and to their viewers.

“We understand that there are many people out there with AV systems that want high-end, professional content but also want to be able to do some of that themselves instead of outsourcing that work,” said professional services manager Mark Eisenstadt. “FrameWrx users will be able to fit the content to their own display and customize it themselves so they know it will look great and serve their brand as they see fit.”

The FrameWrx offering is also currently being used in the classroom to help teach students how to design content specifically for digital displays in and around their school.