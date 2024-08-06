What to Know about Da-Lite's New Electric Screen System

Da-Lite, a brand of Legrand | AV, introduced Myriad, an all-new ceiling-recessed, wall, and ceiling-mounted electric screen system. Available with 16 feet (5m) of the SightLine cable drop feature, Myriad is offered in sizes from 14-16-feet (4-5m) wide in 16:9 HDTV and 16:10 Wide formats. Tensioned products are available with HD Progressive 16K-ready and Parallax Ambient Light Rejection screen surfaces. Smart integrated anchor points for roller suspension allow for easy maintenance. Myriad is ideal for large meeting spaces, conference centers, lecture halls, large classrooms, houses of worship, and hotel ballrooms.

"Not only is Myriad an entirely new product, it also delivers on customer demand for the expansion of our SightLine feature," said Wendy Cox, director, product management at Da-Lite. "Myriad gives dealers an unprecedented level of flexibility by simplifying ordering, empowering them to expedite installations, and allowing them to make the necessary screen adjustments on the job site."

The Da-Lite Myriad Conceal ceiling-recessed screen, designed with ceiling trim in place to conceal the rough opening, eliminates the need to complete additional trim work once the screen is installed. The two-stage installation option affords the screen case to be installed during the rough-in construction stage and the screen surface assembly during the finishing stage.

The Da-Lite Myriad Reveal wall and ceiling-mounted screen features versatile and adjustable brackets that accommodate either mounting preference. Installation is made easy with the built-in case leveling, which blends in with the border when the screen is fully deployed, and the bar smoothly rotates to white to blend into the sleek waterfall case aesthetic when retracted. Available on all Myriad models, Da-Lite's SightLine thin cable drop feature elegantly suspends the screen surface and eliminates black drop—the black border above the projection screen. This removes the extra step of measuring and specifying drop distance before ordering. With SightLine, vertical placement of the screen can be adjusted as the cables accommodate a range of drop distances.