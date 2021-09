"As the pandemic continues to stumble its way across the country, colleges that had never considered setting up online programs are now exploring how to do it. Most haven’t a clue."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While online programs are different by design from their traditional counterparts, in both instances success is contingent on faculty buy-in. "If faculty don’t participate, you won’t have a program," notes LIM College's Lisa Springer.