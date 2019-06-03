What Is Critical Digital Pedagogy, and Why Does Higher Ed Need It? (EdSurge)

"A growing movement in higher education seeks to bring “critical digital pedagogy” to college classrooms. But the idea can seem a bit abstract and, well, academic. So we invited two proponents of the approach to explain what it is and how to put it into practice."—Source: EdSurge

Critical digital pedagogy puts students in the driver's seat to explore how they arebeing taught and assessed in a course so they gain deeper understanding of the learning process. This EdSurge conversation digs into the applications of this, including what it could mean for traditional letter grades.