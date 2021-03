"Their noses are swabbed. Their exams are recorded. Their Instagram posts are monitored. During the pandemic, college students are surveilled very, very closely. "—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While we spend a lot of time analyzing student data, it's important to remember: learners are so much more than the metrics they produce. Don't reduce students to points of data, and start to offer data transparency — many of them expect it.