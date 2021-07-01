Topics

What Happens When Digital Learning Surpasses In-person Learning? (eCampus News)

"Academic institutions need to be intentional about the technology they adopt, their choice of physical learning spaces, and their long-term strategy to support every student, even those who never set foot on campus."

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The surge of hybrid and remote education during the pandemic has shifted the paradigm for higher education. Going forward, institutions will have to consider core questions about their mission, like student motivation and ways to support them in their education choices. 