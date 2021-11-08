What Efficiencies Can Tech Consolidation Bring to Higher Ed? (EdTech Magazine)

"For IT professionals invested in digital transformation, the goal is to create a seamless student experience with programs and applications that communicate with each other. The need for productivity tool parity has only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced colleges and universities to implement tools to securely and efficiently bring teaching online."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tech consolidation can help institutions foster collaboration and boost efficiency across the campus community. A solution that bundles services into a single platform offers a streamlined experience and opens the door for future integrations that can be easily managed.