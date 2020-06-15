What Do We Know About This Spring's Remote Learning? (Inside Higher Ed)

"This spring COVID-19 forced hundreds of thousands of college instructors and millions of students to take their teaching and learning into a virtual realm most of them had not chosen and with which many of them were unfamiliar."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's still a lot we don't know about the impact of the quick shift to remote learning this spring — it's difficult to measure the efficacy of remote delivery when students and professors are also dealing with the extreme upheaval of a global pandemic. But we do have key takeaways that can help improve offerings in the future.