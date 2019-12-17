What Colleges Can Learn From Online Retail This Holiday Season (EdSurge)

"This holiday season, we’ve been thinking back to simpler times—long before Cybermonday was a thing or the Internet was in widespread use. Back then, holiday shopping often meant mail-order catalogs—poring over the pages, and circling and dog-earing our favorite gifts—then sending away for them weeks in advance."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The author makes an interesting comparison here, showing how weighing education options today is more akin to using an old-school catalog than the data-driven online shopping experience we've all come to expect as consumers.