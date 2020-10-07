What Are Your Thoughts on AV over IP?

At the AV Network Nation (AVN²) event on Dec. 10, a panel of experts will discuss the 31 Flavors of AV over IP.

Before the discussion, however, we'd like our readers to weigh in on the current state of AVoIP. Survey results are anonymous, so please give us your unfiltered opinions.

Held virtually on Dec. 10, AVN² will focus on the future of pro AV technologies, with sessions covering subjects including networked audio and AVoIP. The event will also feature a digital exhibit hall showcasing new and innovative pro AV products from major manufacturers.

