What Are Digital Twins and How Can Higher Ed Use Them? (EdTech Magazine)

"Predicting the future may no longer be such a fantastical notion. The concept of digital twin technology is essentially what it sounds like: a virtual, real-time representation of a physical product or process."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions continue to embrace digital transformation, digital twins could one day be tapped to offer more experiential virtual learning experiences in higher education. Digital Twin Consortium's Dan Isaacs points to the promise of "experiential learning that digital twin technology brings with AR, with VR, with the ability to visualize and do it in a collaborative manner."