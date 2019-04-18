Topics

What a predictive analytics experiment taught 11 colleges about sharing data (Education Dive)

By ()

"When the leaders of 11 prominent public research universities signed an agreement to form the University Innovation Alliance (UIA) in 2014, it was viewed as a fairly bold (if brazen) move. They were going to share ideas in an increasingly competitive higher ed environment to tackle the thorny issue of broadening access."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's no doubt that predictive analytics can be useful. But to offer the most value, deploy data systems at scale. That's not always possible, but it's a clear takeaway from the recent experiment by 11 colleges.