What a Fall Reopening Looks Like (Campus Technology)

"While New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) hopes to reopen in the fall, it's being aggressive in its planning to prepare for "all possibilities." That's pretty much how the university's "pandemic recovery plan" — a work in progress — opens. Flexibility is the prime mover. And that's a muscle that NJIT has been flexing since 2013 when it introduced a concept it calls "converged learning." But first came the agility."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions work out their plans for the fall, flexibility and agility will be important elements to bake in, especially considering that COVID-19 could cause more campus closures. This article details how NJIT crafted their approach while keeping nimbleness in mind.