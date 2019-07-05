We've Got Data for That! Announcing the 2019 CDS Survey and Benchmarking Experience (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Last year, EDUCAUSE announced significant changes to the Core Data Service (CDS) program, including a new CDS portal interface and more agile and responsive service development and operations. We concluded last year's announcement by expressing our hope that you, the EDUCAUSE member, would 'continue to join us on this journey and help us make a meaningful difference in the higher education IT community.'"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a lot of potential in EDUCAUSE's CDS data, but institutions need to put these metrics to use to realize the full spectrum of possibilities.