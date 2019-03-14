We Shoulda Known: Lessons for the Future from the Past (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In the two decades since CAUSE and Educom merged to become EDUCAUSE, information technology has transformed higher education myriad ways. Members have worked with others in the technology field to achieve, share, and disseminate successes. They have published articles and presented sessions at meetings and conferences to offer advice on how colleges and universities can successfully enhance teaching/learning, research, and community service through the intelligent use of information technology. That's great."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In edtech, you can learn quite a bit from looking to the past. But don't just focus on successes — campus IT teams can learn just as much (if not more) from failures and missteps. EDUCAUSE Review breaks it down.