Waves Ships New SSL EV2 Channel Plug-in

The What: Waves Audio is now shipping the SSL EV2 Channel plug-in--Waves' all-new modeling of the classic SSL sound.

The What Else: Authorized by Solid State Logic, the Waves SSL EV2 Channel plug-in is a brand-new recreation of the legendary SSL 4000E console channel strip. With new features, including the original SSL "O2" Brown EQ and the console's richly saturated mic pre and line inputs, SSL EV2 Channel delivers a new level of analog depth and detail--an elevated take on the timeless SSL sound.

Recreated from the ground up using Waves' new Precision Analog Component technology, the Waves SSL EV2 Channel has been modeled component-by-component from a meticulously maintained reference console, carefully selected by Solid State Logic.

Alongside the classic dynamics and EQ controls, the SSL EV2 Channel plug-in introduces versatile new features. Users can now switch between two iconic SSL EQ flavors: the Black Knob (242), delivering the SSL's famous clean punch; and the original Brown Knob (O2)--the first EQ developed for SSL E-Series consoles--which delivers a crunchy, gritty sound rich with character.

The Dynamics section includes a soft-knee compressor/limiter and a gate/expander. Place it before or after the EQ in the chain for more creativity and precision. As in the original hardware, makeup gain is applied automatically.

The Bottom Line: The Waves SSL EV2 Channel comes loaded with over 600 presets--including hundreds of presets by GRAMMY winning producers and mix engineers Jacquire King, Stuart White, Joe Barresi, Lu Diaz, Dave Pensado, Rich Costey, Jack Joseph Puig, and many more. The Waves SSL EV2 is available separately and also as part of the Waves SSL 4000 Collection and Waves Studio Classics Collection.