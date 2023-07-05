Watch How Projection Mapping Helps Guests Jump Into Old Gotham City

DC Comics fans in London got a little taste of what it is like to be in Old Gotham City, thanks to the help of projection-mapping specialists Motion Mapping, a Green Hippo media server, and Optoma projectors.

[Show Me the Monet: My Daughter and Her Friends Loved This Immersive Adventure and So Will You]

The Gotham-inspired Park Row restaurant first used the projections to a launch a popular video game, immersing guests in settings for what Motion Mapping called the most iconic heroes and villains in the DC Universe. Guests experienced the detail, going through rooms and up and down stairs in projections from the floor to the ceiling with content driven by the the Hippotizer Mayon+ MK2 Media Server to seven Optoma ZH406ST projectors.

You can read more about the installation from Green Hippo here, or take a look for yourself at how it all came together.