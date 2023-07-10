Watch How Panasonic and Tempest Transport Guests to World War II America

Tempest and Panasonic have teamed up for an outdoor projection-mapping experience at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Through vivid imagery, sound, and light, the immersive nighttime experience Expressions of America transports audiences to the 1940s and the everyday people serving the United States during World War II.

Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that not only is it hot in the summer, but humidity is a challenge for outdoor equipment. That's why Solomon Group chose Tempest Oasis active-cooled projection enclosures to keep eight Panasonic projectors (six PT-RQ50K, one PT-RQ32K, and one PT-RQ22K) protected by a Tempest to maintain a constant cool internal environment.

Go behind the technology and see how it all comes together below.