VuWall, LG Partner on Integrated Video Wall Control and Display Technology for Control Rooms

The What: VuWall has announced a corporate partnership with LG Electronics that allows VuWall and LG to offer customers a fully integrated control room solution that combines VuWall's advanced VuScape video wall processor with LG's latest 55SVH7F video wall display.

The What Else: "Our goal is to provide an easy-to-install, easy-to-use solution for professionals in command and control room environments so that they can focus on their 24/7 visualization experience and not worry about the technology," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "By partnering with LG, we continue to deliver on that commitment — by combining these two great technologies, our customers have even more powerful solutions for solving their real-world challenges."

VuScape is a series of modular video wall processors and controllers designed for small and large-scale video walls. They can be combined with the VuWall Touch Panel, a PoE tablet with an intuitive interface designer, and as a complete, easy-to-use video wall management and operation solution.

The LG 55SVH7F video wall display features a razor-thin, 0.44mm bezel or 0.88mm when measured from bezel to bezel. It also boasts vivid, dynamic picture quality with a higher and wider viewing angle, uniform color expression, and image gap reduction. Moreover, it features Smart Calibration, a simple and fast process that does not require an external device or human intervention.

The VuWall and LG integration offers customers the ability to control LG displays remotely using the VuWall scripting tool with VuScape controllers, giving control room operators and supervisors the utmost flexibility and ease of use. As a fully integrated platform, organizations will have a comprehensive ecosystem driving their video walls from anywhere in the facility. Customers can have their first look at the integrated solution in LG's new prestigious showroom in Paris where they can experience all the benefits of the new control room ecosystem.

The Bottom Line: The integrated VuWall and LG solution is available throughout VuWall's global distribution network.