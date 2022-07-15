VuWall Expands Executive Team With Two Promotions Following Growth

VuWall (opens in new tab) announced the promotions of Anna Kozel to vice president of marketing and Fadhl Al-Bayaty to vice president of product management. The move comes as the company continues to scale its executive team, introduce new product offerings and expand to new markets.

“Anna and Fadhl are experts in their respective fields. As part of the executive team, they will be instrumental in shaping the corporate strategy and executing our continued growth and long-term success,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO at VuWall. “Their leadership styles, dedication and full alignment with the company values will be key in continuing to build and grow our team.”

Kozel joined VuWall as director of marketing in March 2019. Since then, she has transformed the company’s corporate image and considerably grown its visibility, which coincides with VuWall’s revenue growth in the last three years despite the challenges faced in 2020. She will continue to report to CEO, Vander Plaetse, and oversee VuWall’s marketing department globally, handling all marketing efforts including strategic partnerships, brand management and awareness.

“Since joining VuWall, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly dedicated team, an exceptional line of products and loyal partners and customers,” said Kozel. “I am honored and motivated to take on this new role. Although we already have a strong position in the market, I look forward to strengthening and elevating the VuWall brand even further.”

Kozel has 20 years of experience in international business, marketing, systems engineering, strategic partnerships and alliances, sales and management, with a focus on marketing in Pro AV for the past 13 years. She holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from Concordia University.

Al-Bayaty joined VuWall as director of product management in October 2021. Since coming on-board, he has streamlined all product development and go-to-market product strategies and has proven to be a tremendous asset to the company. Al-Bayaty will continue to report to Mark Schmidt, CTO at VuWall, and will oversee product strategy for the entire life cycle of all the solutions in the company’s ecosystem.

“VuWall’s exceedingly talented team and customer-focused culture of understanding client needs and pain points is the key to developing the right products,” said Al-Bayaty. “I’m eager and committed to help accelerate VuWall’s journey to becoming the de facto global leader for video wall and AV-over-IP visualization solutions.”

Al-Bayaty has 15 years of experience in product management, development, quality assurance and applications engineering, specializing in both hardware and software. He holds a master’s degree in software engineering from Concordia University.