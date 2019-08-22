VuWall and Matrox to Join Forces at GSX 2019

VuWall and Matrox Graphics will partner at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2019 conference and expo, Sept. 10-12, in Chicago. In InfraGard's Booth 1187, VuWall will demonstrate its VuStation visualization and control workstation with Matrox's Extio 3, a high-performance IP KVM extender, across four full HD displays.

"As more and more organizations expand their facilities with command and control rooms, they require advanced solutions that streamline the configuration and deployment process, and simplify the user experience," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "Matrox is a trusted provider of a broad range of advanced video wall, IP KVM extension, and streaming and recording technologies for security applications that are at the heart of VuWall's integrated solutions. GSX 2019 is a great opportunity to see how our respective technologies integrate, creating the most advanced, yet easy-to-manage command and control rooms."

"Operators rely on our solutions to provide unmatched performance," added Samuel Recine, director of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific at Matrox Graphics. "When paired with VuWall's ecosystem, they can quickly visualize information for collaboration and improve communication and critical decision making, helping them keep pace with the 24/7 demands of any command and control environment."