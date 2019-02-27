Voice technology: the latest technology trend in higher education (eCampus News)

"As technology offers more ways to stay connected and access information, forward-thinking higher-ed leaders are leveraging voice technology such as Amazon’s Alexa to help students acclimate to campus life and feel like they’re at home."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Voice-driven digital assistants have been making waves in consumer markets, but they are proving to be useful technologies in higher ed as well. Read how Alexa-enabled devices are adding to the campus experience, from the classroom to dorm rooms.