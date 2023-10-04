Viva Las Vegas: How Christie Projectors Bring New Life to The Smith Center

Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors are bringing bright, vivid colors to the performance spaces at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas. Recently installed as part of a projection upgrade, the new projectors are helping performers, speakers, and musicians engage audiences with dynamic visuals.

The Smith Center opened 11 years ago in downtown Las Vegas and provides Southern Nevada with a cultural foundation, presenting music, dance, Broadway, and theater performances outside of the Las Vegas Strip. The center houses three performance venues: Reynolds Hall, touting 2050 seats, Myron’s with 248 seats, and Troesh Studio Theater, which can host an average of 220 seats depending on the configuration.

In 2021, The Smith Center embarked on a path to upgrade its projection technology throughout the venue. R. Warren Bishop, head video engineer, worked closely with Ian Billings at PRG Gear on the procurement process, and compared solutions from three manufacturers, including Christie.

“The support from Christie was superior [to the other manufacturers], and the color performance of RGB pure laser is far better than laser phosphor,” Bishop explained. Bishop also wanted laser illumination so that cumbersome and costly lamp changes would no longer be required.

Bishop selected three Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors—two for its largest performance space, Reynolds Hall, and one for Myron’s, a cabaret-style space—which have proved to be a versatile solution. “The M 4K25s are much smaller at almost half the size of our previous projectors. It makes life so much easier if we have to move them to accommodate a performance.”

With the M 4K25 RGB projectors the color performance is noticeable, said Bishop, and presenters have noticed this as well. Astronaut Terry Verts, a speaker with National Geographic Live, recently gave a talk about his time as the commander of the International Space Station and showed images using the projectors. “Terry said that this is the best screen in the country,” recalled Bishop. “He was adamant, in front of the audience, that this is the best screen for the color and clarity.”

The venue has also recently acquired a Pandoras Box Server, Player, and Pandoras Box Software Version 8, which opens up new opportunities for content playback and even projection mapping. “We’re in the beginning phases of determining what we can do with Pandoras Box,” said Bishop. “There are a lot of possibilities.”

Pandoras Box Software Version 8.8 provides real-time video processing and show control capabilities, and includes Workspaces, a new feature that helps users visualize their stage setup in 2D, providing an accessible and simple overview. Users can easily monitor the positioning of layers and find all pixel parameters, which are clearly arranged for a smoother and more organized workflow experience.

“We’re thrilled that The Smith Center selected Christie projectors to light up its performance spaces,” said Paul Dumpel, senior sales manager, Christie. “Our M 4K RGB Series projectors provide an excellent combination of color performance, reliability, and brightness in a compact form factor, delivering memorable visual experiences for audiences and performers alike.”