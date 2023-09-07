How Christie Illuminates the Distillery District

After successful launches of its immersive guest experiences, Illuminarium Experiences is taking the show to Canada. To bring the shows to life, the company, in partnership with Toronto-based Secret Location, turned to Christie laser projectors. The 13,500 square foot space includes almost 30 Christie RGB pure laser projectors and maintenance and support from Christie Professional Services.

Illuminarium at The Distillery District places guests in the story and allows them to see, hear, feel, and affect the space around them. The new experience opens with two immersive shows: “WAKING WONDERLAND," inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic novel “Through the Looking Glass," takes guests through multiple projection-mapped environments and includes 7.2 million real-time frames and over 30 unique interactions. “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond” uses images from the James Webb Space Telescope to journey through the solar system, complete with 360-degree screens and a countdown to take off in a rocket.

(Image credit: Christie)

“Illuminarium at The Distillery District allows guests to experience the extraordinary,” said Ryan Andal, president and founder of Secret Location. “We are inviting the public to experience next-to-impossible situations like stepping on the Moon or fantastical adventures like a Mad Hatter Tea Party, all without leaving Toronto. Through interactive environments, user-driven special effects and motion tracking technology, audiences are active participants while enjoying the essence of the story in an immersive and exhilarating way.”

Six M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors help to set the stage for guests as they enter, lighting up the pre-show experience with a combined 150,000 lumens, while twenty Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors are installed in the main space fully immerse guests in “WAKING WONDERLAND” and “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond”.

Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors are designed for demanding large venue applications, with 36,500 lumens, native 4K resolution, and operation as low as 44 dBA, so they won’t distract from the show.

The Christie Professional Services team is providing long-term service and support to Illuminarium at The Distillery District to ensure the AV systems continue to run flawlessly and dazzle guests.