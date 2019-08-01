VITEC to Demo IPTV and Ultra-Low Latency Solutions at IBC2019

VITEC will demonstrate its broadcast-grade IPTV and contribution solutions in Hall 7, Stand C34 at IBC2019 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17. VITEC will highlight its HEVC contribution solutions, including the MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder that deliver video streams with subframe/ultra-low latency and time synchronization. VITEC will also show the EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, an IP content delivery platform for venues and corporate environments that maximizes the value of all displays on the network, from TVs to video walls to mobile devices.

"VITEC offers professional video contribution solutions that are powerful and agile enough to deliver video streams over any transmission link, including public internet. Such applications require the best video quality and the lowest latency, and VITEC's IP video solutions meet those expectations," said Bruno Teissier, International Sales and Marketing Director, VITEC. "At IBC2019, attendees will be able to see demos of our HEVC solutions, featuring VITEC's Playout Server and MGW Ace Encoders/Decoders that offer the lowest-latency, highest-quality video streams for multisite contribution or remote production. VITEC will also show the EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage solution that offers a powerful platform to distribute video and signage to displays in venues of all sizes."

At IBC2019, VITEC will demonstrate the MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder pair that delivers video with as little as 16 ms glass-to-glass latency. VITEC's HEVC contribution solutions are powered by a groundbreaking GEN2+ codec that provides best-in-class HEVC video, setting a high bar for industry standards in video quality, bit rate, and latency. Included in the multisite contribution demo is MGW Diamond, a multichannel or 4K HDR encoder, which enables high-quality, low-bandwidth, and reliable 4K contribution over the internet offering a dramatic reduction of operating expenses. For remote production, the VITEC encode/decode solution features time-synchronized playback, ensuring perfect synchronization of multiple independent IP streams for broadcast, government, sports, or any live application in which synchronized IP streams are critical.

VITEC will also have a live demo of the EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, the chosen platform for corporate, government, and sports venues where video streams are a valuable part of the user experience. EZ TV replaces legacy systems cost-effectively, delivering a cutting-edge, enterprise-grade IPTV solution to TVs, desktops, mobile devices, and video walls. The EZ TV IPTV platform includes high-performance endpoints with HEVC decode and 4K HDR video capability. It also features the EZ TV Media Library, which offers powerful tools for archiving, recording, organizing, tagging, and annotating, as well as for performing image searches or running queries based on metadata.