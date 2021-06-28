Visix Updates AxisTV Signage Suite

The What: Visix is issuing version 1.46 of its AxisTV Signage Suite software. This latest update gives clients an easier way to add and license digital signage players, and lets content managers include a clickable URL for messages in HTML5 playlists.

The What Else: With this release, customers can register media players in a way that’s similar to setting up apps like Netflix or Hulu on a smart TV or Roku device. Player registration is done via the web by entering a simple code into the online Visix Store, making the process faster and easier, especially for large deployments.

Version 1.46 also has a new feature for the software’s HTML5 Message Playlist Viewer. The viewer lets clients publish message playlists to unique URLs that can be played back fullscreen, embedded in websites or added as an app in Microsoft Teams. Now clients can add a More Information URL to any image, video or message, so viewers can click on the visual and be taken to the URL in a new tab. This lets content managers augment messages with more details, forms or any other web content for more effective calls to action.

The Bottom Line: Licensing for the content management software, optional features, users and players is now handled through a single app on the server desktop, making it easier to view, manage and update licensing from a single source. License details are also now visible in the CMS web interface, so all users can view the most current licensing information.