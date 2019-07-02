Visix Launches “Digital Signage Done Right” Podcast Series

Visix has launched "Digital Signage Done Right", a weekly podcast focusing on how best to use digital signs for visual communications. The series targets both current digital signage users and organizations considering the purchase of a digital signage system.

Through interviews and conversation with digital signage and communications experts, the podcast highlights best practices and gives practical advice on system technologies, communications planning, content sources and digital design.

“People think digital signage is about technology. It’s not – it’s about communication,” said Derek DeWitt, communications specialist for Visix and host of Digital Signage Done Right. “We all use tech to connect in new and innovative ways every day, whether it’s at work, at school, at shops or with friends. If you really want to reach modern audiences using digital signs, you have to understand how messaging, user experience and technology all fold together into a successful strategy. This podcast is about understanding the real value of digital signage and learning how to realize its full potential.”



(Image credit: Visix)

Listeners can tune in for new episodes of Digital Signage Done Right each Tuesday at https://www.visix.com/resources/podcasts/ to examine common challenges for digital signage managers and content creators, with real-world examples and solutions. Eight episodes are currently available on the company’s website, iTunes, Google Play and other popular streaming platforms.

The podcast includes episodes on planning digital signage systems, understanding audience motivations, generational considerations, and best practices on digital design.

DeWitt said, “Our hope is that this podcast will inspire listeners with new ideas and give them tips that they can employ right away. For those just starting out or still shopping for a digital signage system, we want to give them a solid foundation to build on for long-term success.”