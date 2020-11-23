Virtual Engagement, Take 2 (Inside Higher Ed)

"It’s been a very challenging cycle for admissions professionals. A profession that was heavily reliant on in-person, face-to-face interactions via college fairs and high school visits shifted in 2020 to be completely reliant on virtual platforms to facilitate these experiences."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The solutions that emerged during the emergency transition to remote learning at the beginning of the pandemic were stop gap efforts. In addition to learning, this has made an impact on admissions and recruitment, practices that previously relied on face-to-face interactions at college fairs and school visits. During COVID, admissions teams that have adopted a multiplatform, multitouch approach have facilitated deeper engagement.