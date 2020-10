Virtual college tours need storytelling component now (University Business)

"With the demand for virtual campus tours surging as coronavirus closures eliminate in-person visit options, admissions administrators are seeing the importance of offering prospective students a robust online visit experience."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As campus tours go virtual during COVID-19 lockdowns, its important for schools to embrace the power of storytelling. If students cannot experience your campus, you need to paint a robust digital picture of what campus life is like at your school.