A Portion of Videotel Media Player Sales Will Be Donated to AZA

Videotel Digital has named the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) as the debut partner for its 2021 Association Partner Program, which commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA’s work and all of its conservation efforts

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

“Videotel Digital does a significant amount of business with zoos and aquariums and after what has been a very rough year for all of us, Videotel Digital’s Partnership Program is a way for us to give something back and help strengthen the mission of our not-for-profit partners,” said Lisa Schneider, the company's EVP of marketing and sales.

“We are excited to be partnering with Videotel Digital to offer AZA members a new and innovative solution for interacting with their visitors in this new environment,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of AZA. “Touchless screens and ‘wave to activate’ technology are advances AZA members can use for ticketing, educational content, and directions while keeping everyone safe. It will be exciting to watch what we can do together!”

Videotel Digital will also supply AZA members with free technical and service support, if needed.