Videotel Digital Rolls Out WAVE to Play Gen2 Proximity Sensor

Wave to Play
Videotel Digital's WAVE to Play Gen2 features two ports, enabling it to connect to nine additional WAVE to Play devices and a dial that can be set to trigger one of multiple programmed videos (Image credit: Videotel Digital)

The What: Videotel Digital is introducing an all-new upgraded WAVE to Play proximity sensor.

The What Else: WAVE to Play Gen2 features two ports, enabling it to connect to nine additional WAVE to Play devices and a dial that can be set to trigger one of multiple programmed videos. The unit is roughly half the size of the original (now 3.5 inches x 2.25 inches x 1 inch), making it easier to accommodate and comes with a cable that allows for dry contact triggering, which means that it can now be integrated with most media players or any other device that requires a dry contact switch. The device comes standard with three wires: six-feet to connect to a player, two-feet to connect to another WAVE to Play unit and a six-foot dry contact wire.

The Bottom Line: WAVE to Play is a proximity sensor that responds to the "Wave" of a hand, allowing the viewer to trigger a video on a digital signage screen from a distance of between one to three inches. WAVE can be installed underneath any non-metal material up to three inches thick. It's an ideal, touchless solution for businesses that wish to engage viewers interactively on any interactive displays or kiosks.

