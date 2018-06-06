The Video Wall Experience Redefined: Prysm’s LPD 6K Series Makes Public Debut at InfoComm 2018

Prysm's LPD 6k conference room

Prysm, Inc., a display and visual collaboration solutions provider, will publicly debut its Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series, an interactive single panel large-format display offering a panoramic image uninterrupted by seams or bezels, at InfoComm 2018. Additionally, the company is announcing new partnerships for the LPD 6K with First Video Communications (FVC) in the Middle East and Daheng in China. FVC and Daheng are providing LPD 6K installation and support services to local resellers to help assist customer deployments in their regions. In North America, customers have already bought the LPD 6K from resellers, including AVI-SPL, Diversified, IVCi, SKC Communications and Unified AV.

The LPD 6K Series is targeted at experience/briefing centers, premium conference rooms and digital signage deployments. Unveiled in March, it eliminates the challenges associated with other video wall solutions, including:

Intruding seams/bezels

Lack of touch options or collaboration experiences in larger sized video walls

Poor quality viewing at multiple angles

Limited options for installation locations due to being too large to fit in elevators and small corridors

Since becoming available, Prysm has completed many customer installations of the new display at a variety of leading companies. Adding to this success, Daheng recently finished its first customer installation of the LPD 6K with People’s Daily, one of China’s largest newspaper groups.

“Today’s enterprises are looking to encourage better workplace experiences. They require solutions that promote improved productivity and collaboration to drive business insights,” said Amit Jain, CEO, Prysm. “To help meet global customer demand, we need to align with partners that have strong local presence in multiple countries, provide outstanding service and support, and have additional channel relationships. The LPD 6K provides another strong revenue opportunity for our partners, and we look forward to working with all of our key partners worldwide around new deployments.”