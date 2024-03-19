Video Case Study: Friday Night Lights Gets Loud in Texas

New Caney Independent School District (ISD)—located in Montgomery County, TX—recently amped up it's stadium sound. A new Electro-Voice and Dynacord sound system—featuring the new MTS high-output point-source loudspeakers—add a new audio experience alongside a brand-new scoreboard display.

[Electro-Voice Introduces Next Generation of ZLX Portable Loudspeaker Series]

Brent Thornhill and his team from Southwest Building Systems (SBS), specialists in high-school stadium AV solutions, are no strangers to New Caney ISD. SBS installed the previous Electro-Voice and Dynacord installation at New Caney ISD around a decade ago and returned to bring new sound to the stadium.

The new design mounted three MTS loudspeakers (left-center-right) on top of the new scoreboard, which not only freed up the real estate needed for a larger digital scoreboard, but also provided coverage for both stands and the field. It was a win-win for everyone.

The MTS-4153-64FWB weatherized versions selected for New Caney ISD are three-way loudspeakers with a 60x40 coverage pattern that’s ideal for large-scale applications like sports stadiums. Each unit combines four 15-inch woofers with dual coaxial mid/high compression drivers via a single waveguide, in a design focused on cohesive output with a strong bass response. The system can generate more than 151 dB peak SPL with exact directivity for long-throw applications. The loudspeakers are supported by three weatherized X12-128-FGB dual-18-inch subwoofers. The X12-128 utilizes super-high-output DVF4180 woofers for low distortion and extremely high SPLs.

[Every Day Is Game Day]

Find out more in the video below.