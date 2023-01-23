Vertiv Introduces New Lithium-Ion UPS—Everything to Know

Vertiv (opens in new tab) released its Vertiv Liebert Power-UPS Lithium uninterruptible power supply (UPS), designed to protect retail point-of-sale (POS) equipment, computers, workstations, wireless networks and routers, surveillance systems, and other electronics. The Liebert Power-UPS Lithium UPS system will be available in Q2 2023 in North America.

The ENERGY STAR certified Liebert Power-UPS Lithium is an efficient, compact and lightweight 400VA/240W 120V UPS system that utilizes lithium-ion battery technology with an 8 to 10 year expected battery life, significantly reducing on-going battery replacements, and providing users with lower cost of ownership. When compared to traditional valve-regulated-lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium-ion batteries have greater power density, last up to three times longer, recharge faster and can endure up to 10 times more discharge cycles. Its flexible design, and a weight of less than four pounds, allows the UPS to be installed in a variety of configurations, making it a convenient solution for environments where space is limited.

“The evolution of remote work, education and small business operations has us relying more on digital equipment and technology to support the essential functions of daily life, which only increases the need to protect these devices from power disruptions,” said Ramesh Menon, vice president, single phase UPS and ITS at Vertiv. “The Liebert Power-UPS Lithium is designed to provide economical and long-lasting power protection that helps maintain uptime and reduce the chance of data corruption by keeping important electronics, including critical retail point-of-sale systems, connected and protected.”

A highly reliable system, the UPS is designed to endure operating temperatures of up to 104-degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) and is ideal for environments with limited airflow and high temperatures. Other features include reliable alarm management, which allows users to quickly identify the problem and to silence the alarm when on battery, and a standard five-year warranty, for added peace of mind that user devices will remain protected and connected.