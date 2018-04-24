Verrex Adds Richard Mebane as Vice President of Operations

Richard Mebane, PMP has joined Verrex as vice president of pperations. Mebane will be responsible for providing senior operations leadership to Verrex global teams and driving day-to-day execution and escalation of post-sales delivery for Verrex’s AV systems integration and managed services portfolio.

Richard Mebane

Alongside the sales organization, he will proactively engage clients to monitor, assess, and build on Verrex delivery performance. He is part of a senior leadership team that reports directly to Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., CTS.

“With projects and service deployments across six continents and a growing enterprise-solutions segment, it was essential we build on our business and operational processes for even greater scalability, efficiencies, and performance,” said Berry. “Richard is a senior operational leader with the track record of achievements we need for the next stage of our growth. I am excited to welcome Richard to Verrex and to provide our teams, and clients, with such a quality-focused mentor.”

Mebane brings over 20 years of technical operations experience to Verrex with a broad background in project implementation and support team leadership, most recently as vice president of professional services at Activu Corporation. He is a Six Sigma Green Belt, and holds a Masters Project Management Certification and Masters IS Security Certificate from Villanova University.

“I am honored to join one of the AV industry’s most established companies with the responsibility to lead such an impactful part of the organization,” said Mebane. “A superior client experience has always been paramount at Verrex, which our operations teams play a significant role in delivering. Having the opportunity to look under the hood of a 71+ year-old integrator, mentor our impressive talent, and build on our exceptional approach to AV project and service delivery, is something I very much look forward to accomplishing.”

Mebane is based at Verrex’s headquarters in Mountainside, NJ, part of the company’s global workplaces that also include Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.