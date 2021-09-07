VanTreese Tapped to Spearhead PPDS North American Education Strategy

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips professional TV, interactive displays and digital signage solutions, is appointing Patrick VanTreese as its education sales manager for North America.

Located in Tampa, FL, and reporting directly to PPDS director of sales Bruce Wyrwitzke, VanTreese brings vast levels of experience to the ever-growing North America team, having held regional sales manager and senior account executive positions at Asus (2016-2021) and Tech Data (2010-2015), respectively, over the past 11 years.

Hailed by his former colleagues as a "distinguished" and "motivated" leader, VanTreese played an instrumental role in developing and growing channel business at Asus and for Dell via Tech Data, successfully increasing sales and executing strategic initiatives across several key verticals, including education.

Attracted by PPDS's reputation in North America for bringing highly advanced and high-quality innovative solutions to market, VanTreese will be responsible for developing and executing the company's Education division for PPDS in North America. Using his extensive expertise in the EDU space, he is tasked with creating new business opportunities, partnerships, relationships, and revenue streams, while also gaining market share in the digital signage market.

"PPDS is a sleeping giant in the education space,' VanTreese says, "and with a game-changing range of newly launched, highly innovative products and solutions in our armory, my personal ambition is not only to help ensure this company continues to grow but to ensure it fulfills is potential in becoming a globally recognized leader for display solutions in education. I aim to empower school districts with the best technology on the market to assist their students in their daily learning practices and prepare them for their next step in their educational career."