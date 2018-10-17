Vanco to Host Webinar on HDMI Over IP System

Vanco is hosting a webinar for distributors and integrators on its new Evolution EVO-IP, HDMI Over IP System. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Webinar attendees can expect to learn about the EVO-IP and its interface features including a drag-and-drop menu for switching sources to displays, video wall benefits, digital signage capabilities, event scheduling, and integrator tools to manage and support system installations.
Limited seats are available. Interested distributors and integrators can RSVP up until October 26, 2018, by emailing Rachel Michaels at rachelm@vanco1.com.