Vanco to Host Webinar on HDMI Over IP System

Vanco is hosting a webinar for distributors and integrators on its new Evolution EVO-IP, HDMI Over IP System. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Webinar attendees can expect to learn about the EVO-IP and its interface features including a drag-and-drop menu for switching sources to displays, video wall benefits, digital signage capabilities, event scheduling, and integrator tools to manage and support system installations.