Vanco, Tenmat Partner on Fire-Rated Speaker Enclosures

Vanco (opens in new tab) and Tenmat (opens in new tab) have entered a distribution partnership allowing dealers to now access advanced fire-rated enclosures for use with speakers and lighting fixtures through any Vanco distributor.

When installing anything in a fire-rated ceiling, integrators must take steps to prevent the spread of flame through the aperture. With Tenmat’s intumescent technology, the interior of the enclosure quickly expands when exposed to the intense heat of a fire, creating a tough char. The highly insulative char seals off any gaps and prevents the spread of flames and heat.

“Our dealers need fire protection solutions for commercial and high-end residential projects,” says Brandon White, director of product development for Vanco. “Given the unique size of some of our Beale Street speakers, finding effective, easy-to-install solutions could be a challenge. When we met the team at Tenmat and saw their enclosures, we knew we found our perfect fit."

Vanco distributors will carry two speaker enclosures sized to pair with the Beale Street line of products:

FF109-FRSC: A standard fire-rated speaker enclosure that offers protection and improved acoustic performance for infinite baffle speakers up to 10” in diameter; pairs with the Beale Basics line.

FF109-FRSC XL: An extra-large enclosure sized to house Beale Street's patented Sonic Vortex speakers.

Vanco distributors will also carry Tenmat’s line of fire-rated covers for standard recessed can lights, oversized recessed can lights, LED downlights and troffer luminaries.

Tenmat enclosures are simple to install or retrofit. They are constructed from lightweight, flexible intumescent material that can be folded and inserted into a ceiling opening. These enclosures are placed on top of the speaker and do not require screws or sealant. Once expanded, they can prevent the spread of flames and transmission of heat for up to an hour.