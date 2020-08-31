Vanco Launches Evolution EVO-IP LITE for HDMI over IP Installations

The What: Vanco International has launched EVO-IP LITE, an HDMI over IP solution developed from the Evolution EVO-IP platform; it is designed for residential, light commercial, and even larger commercial installations with video resolutions up to 1080p.

Vanco EVO-IP LITE (Image credit: Vanco International)

The What Else: The EVO-IP HDMI over IP system is a scalable option for AV device management in installations of any size. Installers can use EVO-IP to manage, automate, transmit, and receive audio/video signals, setup digital signage solutions such as video wall applications, and control hundreds of devices over a local network.

Because not all installations (or certain sections of larger installations) require 4K video resolutions, or digital signage solutions. EVO-IP LITE utilizes the same control box and GUI platform as the original EVO-IP, but with one SKU that can be used as either a transmitter or receiver, making it an ideal and cost-effective solution for installers looking for a simple system for matrix, switching, and splitting source(s) to display(s) up to 1080p@60Hz resolution.

The Bottom Line: EVO-IP LITE also includes analog and digital audio breakouts at the source end, IR and RS232 pass-through, and full cloud control through the current EVO-IP apps and interfaces for scheduling events, remote monitoring, and iOS and Android app control.